Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 423,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.