Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Shares of RF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. 87,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.