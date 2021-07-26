Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. 87,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

