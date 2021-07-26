Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

