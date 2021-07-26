Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.44 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.