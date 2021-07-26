renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $38,900.00 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $38,900.00 or 0.99939000 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $488.53 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.00847801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,559 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

