Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $118.09 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00813387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.