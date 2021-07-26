Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Securities

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. 28,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

