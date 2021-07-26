Renewable Energy Group’s (REGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.
REGI traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
