Renewable Energy Group’s (REGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.