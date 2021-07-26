Rentberry Market Cap Achieves $206,664.24 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $206,664.24 and approximately $2,508.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

