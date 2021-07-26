Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AND opened at C$42.35 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.95.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.