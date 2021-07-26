Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 232,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 92.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

