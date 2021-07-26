Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

