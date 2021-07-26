Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $295.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.44. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

