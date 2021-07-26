Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 26th (ALTR, CGNT, CMG, DPZ, ELMS, JACK, MCD, NWBI, OSIS, PLSE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 26th:

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

