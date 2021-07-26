Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CBNK stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $322,348.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,255. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

