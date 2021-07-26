Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SLM Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

