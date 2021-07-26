Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.88.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

