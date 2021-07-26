Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNX. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

