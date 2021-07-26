Research Analysts Set Expectations for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SURVF)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SURVF stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

