Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.90 ($50.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.70 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:DWS opened at €39.74 ($46.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.76. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

