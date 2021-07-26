Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aviva (AV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aviva (LON: AV) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2021 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

LON AV traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 385.20 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 5,282,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.98. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

