Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veoneer (VNE)

7/26/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/26/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2021 – Veoneer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $31.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

7/23/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

7/15/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Veoneer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

6/18/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

VNE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

