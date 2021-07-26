ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $246.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.38.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $259.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $260.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.