Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RFP opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.13. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

