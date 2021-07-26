Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. 1,002,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

