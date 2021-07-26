Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 692,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.