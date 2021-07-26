Reviewing Largo Resources (LGO) & The Competition

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Largo Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Largo Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 334 1204 1424 32 2.39

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.19%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -108.44% -0.86% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 139.91 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 11.51

Largo Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

