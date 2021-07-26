Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 161.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.