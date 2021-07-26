Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $61.12 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

