Rexnord Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $52.78 on Monday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Rexnord by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.