Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.28 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

