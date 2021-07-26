Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $657.81. The company had a trading volume of 174,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $633.69 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

