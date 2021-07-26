Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.57. 52,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

