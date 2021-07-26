Rightmove’s (RTMVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTMVY. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,280. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

