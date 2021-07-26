RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.59. The company had a trading volume of 418,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,112. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.93.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

