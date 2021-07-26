Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 39.2% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $504,000.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00028937 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

