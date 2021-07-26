Rise 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $250.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Rise has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $686,303.41 and approximately $250.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,043,263 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.