RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.44. 143,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,126,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.