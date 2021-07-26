Robert Desantis Sells 4,004 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ISRG stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $966.10. 533,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.