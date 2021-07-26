Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $404.93. 147,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.30 and a 1 year high of $404.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.