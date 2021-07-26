Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 199,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 4,492,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.