Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,250,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.32. 49,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

