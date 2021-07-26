Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.