Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $478,727.00

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $679,455.39 and approximately $478,727.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 105.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00105146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00130969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.05 or 0.99830468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00827373 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.