Rogers Communications Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.