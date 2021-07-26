Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

