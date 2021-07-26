Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $473.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.