ROOBEE Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $1.44 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00285162 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

