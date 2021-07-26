Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,106 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of Health Catalyst worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,089. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.