Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Newmont (TSE:NGT) a C$66.00 Price Target

Newmont (TSE:NGT) received a C$66.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Newmont alerts:

NGT traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$82.22. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The firm has a market cap of C$60.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.